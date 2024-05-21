Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 137.76 points or 0.4% at 34107.15 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 9.57%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 9.33%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 5.01%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.72%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.98%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.72%), and Control Print Ltd (down 2.58%).

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (up 3.53%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.22%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.2%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.38 or 0.08% at 74064.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.18% at 22542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 86.58 points or 0.18% at 47873.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.49 points or 0.19% at 14615.01.

On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 2295 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

