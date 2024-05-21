Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 137.76 points or 0.4% at 34107.15 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 9.57%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 9.33%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 5.01%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.72%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.98%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.72%), and Control Print Ltd (down 2.58%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (up 3.53%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.22%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.2%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.38 or 0.08% at 74064.32.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.18% at 22542.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 86.58 points or 0.18% at 47873.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.49 points or 0.19% at 14615.01.
On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 2295 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon