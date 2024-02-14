Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 654.96 points or 1.69% at 38044.13 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.99%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.92%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.33%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.66%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.52%), Mastek Ltd (down 2.33%), Infosys Ltd (down 2.16%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.89%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 17.58%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 6.34%), and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 6.25%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.09 or 0.4% at 71271.1.
The Nifty 50 index was down 81.5 points or 0.37% at 21661.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.03 points or 0.75% at 44615.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.34 points or 0.04% at 13231.4.
On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

ZFCVINDIA inaugurates new manufacturing unit at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan

BJD declares support for BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha Rajya Sabha elections

Tata Elxsi inaugurates its new global design and engineering center in Chinchwad, Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon