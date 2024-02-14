Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 654.96 points or 1.69% at 38044.13 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.99%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.92%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.33%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.66%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.52%), Mastek Ltd (down 2.33%), Infosys Ltd (down 2.16%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.89%).

On the other hand, Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 17.58%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 6.34%), and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 6.25%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.09 or 0.4% at 71271.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.5 points or 0.37% at 21661.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.03 points or 0.75% at 44615.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.34 points or 0.04% at 13231.4.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News