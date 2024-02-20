Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 349.17 points or 0.9% at 38592.03 at 13:08 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.78%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.75%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.11%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.93%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.75%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.53%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.49%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.48%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (up 5.34%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 4%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.79%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.39 or 0.28% at 72909.55.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.19% at 22163.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.53 points or 0.01% at 46014.66.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.95 points or 0.26% at 13613.05.
On BSE,1988 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

EURUSD At One-Week High; Eurozone Dec Current Account Surplus Rises To 6-Month High

Sun Pharma to acquire a minor stake in Surgimatix, Inc.

Raymond Realty launches its first project in Bandra

Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Delta Corp to divest its stake in Caravella Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon