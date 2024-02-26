Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 457.26 points or 1.18% at 38171.05 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 6.06%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.74%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.59%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 3.19%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.39%), Black Box Ltd (down 2%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), NELCO Ltd (down 1.75%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 8.22%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5.08%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.7%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 262.33 or 0.36% at 72880.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.25 points or 0.37% at 22131.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.08 points or 0.03% at 46048.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.81 points or 0.37% at 13557.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 2163 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

