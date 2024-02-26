Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 532, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.1% in last one year as compared to a 27.37% rally in NIFTY and a 20.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 532, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22153.85. The Sensex is at 72906.32, down 0.32%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 0.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54337.75, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

