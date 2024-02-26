Sensex (    %)
                        
Ericsson successfully deploys 1 lakh Massive MIMO 5G radios for Airtel

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Ericsson announced the successful deployment of 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios for Bharti Airtel across its 12 circles within a record time of 500+ days.
Airtel has deployed energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products and solutions from Ericsson's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios.
Airtel and Ericsson's partnership extends beyond deployment, with a focus on co-creation and innovation. In October 2023, Airtel and Ericsson announced the successful testing of Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Airtel 5G network. Carried out in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. using its 5G RedCap test module, the testing on 5G TDD network represented the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

