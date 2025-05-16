Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 287.69 points or 0.76% at 37377.07 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 6.27%), Orient Technologies Ltd (down 3.59%),Ksolves India Ltd (down 2.08%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 1.53%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.2%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.18%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.07%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (up 17.45%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 6.74%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 541.13 or 1.07% at 50991.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 126.18 points or 0.81% at 15646.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.85 points or 0.24% at 25001.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 242.07 points or 0.29% at 82288.67.

On BSE,2499 shares were trading in green, 1399 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of VST Industries at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of VST Industries at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with small losses; Nifty below 25,050; India VIX slides 2.47%

Barometers trade with small losses; Nifty below 25,050; India VIX slides 2.47%

Godfrey Phillips hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 12% QoQ; recommends final dividend of Rs 60/ share

Godfrey Phillips hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 12% QoQ; recommends final dividend of Rs 60/ share

Dollar index sees tepid moves, US industrial production and retail sales soften

Dollar index sees tepid moves, US industrial production and retail sales soften

BASF India fixes record date for dividend

BASF India fixes record date for dividend

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

