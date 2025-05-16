Friday, May 16, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹100 crore as compared to ₹129 crore a year ago, down 22 per cent

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Depository Services or CDSL share price jumped 7.3 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹1,435 per share on NSE amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. ON National Stock Exchange (NSE), 8.6 million shares changed hands, at 1:23 PM.
 
Around the same time, CDSL shares were up 5.67 per cent at ₹1,413 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 25,017. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹29,531.7 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,989.8 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹917.63 per share. 
 

CDSL Q4 results 2025

The company reported its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, results on May 3, 2025.
 
In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹100 crore as compared to ₹129 crore a year ago, down 22 per cent. Its revenue from operation declined 6.7 per cent to ₹224.45 crore as against ₹241 crore a year ago.

CDSL Q4 results anaylsis| Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target ₹1,150

"CDSL’s operating revenue declined 7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19 per cent quarter on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹220 crore (7 per cent miss), primarily due to a 36 per cent/29 per cent Y-o-Y decline in transaction revenue/online data charges," Motilal Oswal said in its note. The brokerage cut earnings estimates by 15 per cent/13 per cent for FY26/FY27 to factor in slower account openings, a weak cash volume trajectory, a reduction in IPO actions, and continued investments in tech and human resources.

CDSL Q4 results anaylsis| Nuvama | Hold | Target ₹1,400 

"Revenue slid Q-o-Q mainly due to overall lower volumes and retail participation, and fewer demat account openings," the brokerage said in its note. It added: Although recovering, secondary market volumes remain weak; this is likely to keep primary market activity subdued.

About CDSL

Established in 1999, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) set offers depository services. CDSL facilitates electronic holding and transaction of securities and facilitates settlement of trades. It provides services to a broad spectrum of capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, exchanges.

More From This Section

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; RIL, ICICI Bank lead; Airtel drags

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

stock market trading

BLS International rises 5% as Q4 profit zooms 70% YoY; more details inside

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

Topics : CDSL Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon