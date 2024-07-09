Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys announces strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Infosys today announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR, to transform their core enterprise business systems on the cloud.
Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernize their financial and business operating models. Capitalizing on Infosys' digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform.
Infosys was chosen by Sector Alarm for its proven track record in the Nordics region, experience with PE customers, deep domain expertise in cloud-powered ERP transformation, and next-gen Application Management Services (AMS). By leveraging the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O will also help Sector Alarm to streamline business processes, enable higher customer retention and acquisition, improve customer experience, protect employee experience, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership of new systems. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O implementation will take place in a phased manner across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, and France.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Expert panel suggests exchanges reduce options contract expiries: Report

Khadi

Turnover crosses Rs 1.5 trn, 1 mn jobs created in FY24: KVIC chairman

ipo market listing share market

Virtual Galaxy Infotech raises Rs 21.44 cr ahead of IPO, to file DRHP soon

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

5 soldiers killed in Kathua attack from Uttarakhand, CM pays tributes

PremiumCapex, Budget, Capital expenditure

Govt targets higher capex in upcoming Budget amid fiscal gains and optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon