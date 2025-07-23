Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 42279.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 8.68% to Rs 6921.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6368.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 42279.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42279.0039315.00 8 OPM %23.5224.00 -PBDT10880.0010170.00 7 PBT9740.009021.00 8 NP6921.006368.00 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 20.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 20.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 8.99 times

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 8.99 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 87%

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 87%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon