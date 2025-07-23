Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1110.00% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1110.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.210.10 1110 OPM %3.31-20.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

