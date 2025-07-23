Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 8.99 times

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 8.99 times

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 12.75 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of GNG Electronics received bids for 12,75,24,978 shares as against 1,41,88,644 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (23 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2025 and it will close on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 225 and 237 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 63 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and 2550000 equity shares through offer for sale. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 320 crore will be used for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and its material subsidiary, namely, Electronics Bazaar FZC, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

 

GNG Electronics, under the brand Electronics Bazaar, offers end-to-end refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices. With operations across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, the company provides sourcing, refurbishment, sales, and after-sales support, including ITAD and e-waste management.

GNG serves major clients like Vijay Sales, HP, and Lenovo through tailored buyback programs and sells refurbished devices in 38 countries via a network of 4,154 touch points as of 31 March, 2025.

Also Read

image

Cheap holidays from cancelled trips: How to grab flights and stays for less

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Rahul-Jaiswal put up 50-run stand against ENG pacers

iit bombay

Smart irrigation model may help farmers cut water use by 30%: IIT Bombay

Senior Citizen Health Insurance

Worried about medical bills? Free online consults, hospital cover for 70+

BSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds

Mutual fund industry showcases resilience, growth: ICRA Analytics

Ahead of the IPO, GNG Electronics on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, raised Rs 138.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 58.28 lakh shares at Rs 237 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.83 crore and sales of Rs 1,411.11 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 87%

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 87%

INR fails to sustain gains

INR fails to sustain gains

Mahindra Holidays gains after Q1 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Mahindra Holidays gains after Q1 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Indices end higher on upbeat Asian cues; Nifty above 25,200 level

Indices end higher on upbeat Asian cues; Nifty above 25,200 level

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon