Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 20.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 2606.86 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 20.86% to Rs 583.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 482.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 2606.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2196.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2606.862196.69 19 OPM %90.9692.80 -PBDT768.03639.79 20 PBT756.94629.88 20 NP583.30482.61 21
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content