Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys enters into strategic collaboration with RWE AG

Infosys enters into strategic collaboration with RWE AG

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

To support RWE's ongoing digital workplace transformation

Infosys today announced a strategic collaboration with RWE, a German multinational energy company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, an amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing efforts to drive operational excellence.

Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years, supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives. Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace, placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365 migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the employee experience.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J Kumar Infraprojects consortium wins Mumbai Metro project of Rs 139.72 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects consortium wins Mumbai Metro project of Rs 139.72 cr

India's IIP growth rate registered at 1.5% in June

India's IIP growth rate registered at 1.5% in June

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon