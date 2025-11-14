Ingersoll-Rand (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 321.94 croreNet profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) remain constant at Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 321.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 322.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales321.94322.10 0 OPM %23.5624.60 -PBDT84.4285.43 -1 PBT80.8580.95 0 NP60.3560.35 0
