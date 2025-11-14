Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 239.33% to Rs 156.87 croreNet profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 142.86% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 239.33% to Rs 156.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales156.8746.23 239 OPM %11.0418.43 -PBDT16.806.72 150 PBT15.996.06 164 NP10.544.34 143
