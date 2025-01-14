Business Standard

Innova Captab commences commercial production at its facility in Jammu

Innova Captab commences commercial production at its facility in Jammu

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Innova Captab has commenced commercial production at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kathua, Jammu.

The facility comprises four dedicated manufacturing blocks including General, Cephalosporin, Penicillin and Penum with a capability to manufacture a diverse range of products in oral solid dosages, dry powder injectables, dry syrup, BFS, large volume parenterals and respiratory respule products.

With this expansion, the company, at a consolidated level, have total five manufacturing facilities with nine independent manufacturing blocks.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

