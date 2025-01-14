Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp launches New Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp launches New Hero Destini 125

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp is set to stimulate the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of the new Destini 125.

The New Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants:
h Destini 125 VX V Rs.80,450
h Destini 125 ZX V Rs. 89,300
h Destini 125 ZX+ - Rs. 90,300
(Introductory Ex-Showroom price in Delhi)

The New Destini 125 showcases Hero MotoCorp's dedication to innovation with 30 patent applications and industry-first features, such as an illuminated start switch and autocancel winkers, for improved rider convenience and safety.

The New Destini 125 is an ideal choice for families, with segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, generous legroom and a spacious floorboard. The Destini 125 also boasts of the longer seat, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic experience for the rider.

 

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp's position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies company's commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers."

Market snaps 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,150; VIX slides 3%

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 16.02 times

Indices snap 4-day losses, Nifty ends above 23,170; PSU banks rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 4.20%

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

