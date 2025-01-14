Business Standard

Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.77 crore

Net loss of Sita Enterprises reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.770.71 PL OPM %107.7991.55 -PBDT-0.830.65 PL PBT-0.830.65 PL NP-0.810.61 PL

Blue Dart launches India's largest low-emission integrated operating facility in Bijwasan, Delhi

Hero MotoCorp launches New Hero Destini 125

Market snaps 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,150; VIX slides 3%

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 16.02 times

Indices snap 4-day losses, Nifty ends above 23,170; PSU banks rally

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

