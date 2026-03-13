Innovision IPO subscribed 30%

The offer received bids for 19.08 lakh shares as against 63.99 lakh shares on offer.

Innovision received bids for 19,08,225 shares as against 63,99,943 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (13 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026 and earlier closing date was 12 March and now it is 17 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Rs 322.84 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 46,53,285 equity shares to raise Rs 255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,38,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 67.84 crore at a higher price band of Rs 548. Promoter group members Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal and Udaypal Singh will offload 6,19,000 shares each.

Innovision will utilize Rs 51.0 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of its borrowings, Rs 119 crore for working capital requirements, and the remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As of January 2026, it served over 180 clients across more than 1,000 locations.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.57 crore and sales of Rs 480 crore.

