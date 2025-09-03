Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green secures O&M contract for 189.1 MWp solar projects

Inox Green secures O&M contract for 189.1 MWp solar projects

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Inox Green Energy Services announced today that the company has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects with multiple customers:

96.6 MWp with a global PE backed IPP for their projects located in Maharashtra 92.5 MWp with an IPP for their projects located in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

With these additions, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio reaches ~ 1.8 GW, as the company continues to rapidly grow in this segment, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to ~ 5.3 GW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TBO Tek to acquire US based Classic Vacations

TBO Tek to acquire US based Classic Vacations

PNC Infratech rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 297 crore AAI project

PNC Infratech rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 297 crore AAI project

GIFT Nifty signals flat start for equities; Australia clocks strong GDP growth in Q2

GIFT Nifty signals flat start for equities; Australia clocks strong GDP growth in Q2

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon