Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Result Today:
Borosil Renewables, Eros International Media, and Taylormade Renewables set to announce quarterly results today.
Stocks to Watch:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with leading Nordic insurance firm Tryg in a deal valued at 550 million (approximately Rs 4,900 crore).
DCM Shriram has announced a long-term partnership with Aarti Industries for the supply of chlorine, strengthening its position in the chemicals value chain.
Quadrant Future Tek has received a letter of award (LoA) from RailTel Corporation of India for a project valued at Rs 129 crore for the supply, installation, and commissioning of KAVACH equipment.
Crompton Greaves has secured an order worth Rs 4.2 crore for the supply and installation of 159 solar photovoltaic (PV) water pumping systems.
Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as its new chief business officer (CBO), as part of its strategic move to strengthen the leadership team and accelerate business growth.
Rupa & Company has announced the re-appointment of Kunj Bihari Agarwal as its managing director (MD) for a further term of five years, effective April 1, 2026.
