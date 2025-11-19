Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Solar signs MoU with KPI Green Energy

Inox Solar signs MoU with KPI Green Energy

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To jointly develop 2.5 GW of solar and hybrid renewable energy projects in India

Inox Solar (ISL) announced today the it has entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KPI Green Energy (KPI). The MoU establish a strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing 2.5 GW of solar and hybrid renewable energy projects across multiple states in India.

Under the MoU, ISL will supply solar modules and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre commissioning, commissioning and O&M for the solar modules.

KPI will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing Balance of Plant and EPC works. KPI will also manage O&M of the project.

 

This integrated approach enables both companies to combine their core competencies to ensure timely, seamless and high-quality project execution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

INR likely to stay pressured amid firm dollar overseas

INR likely to stay pressured amid firm dollar overseas

Inox Wind and K.P. Energy form strategic partnership

Inox Wind and K.P. Energy form strategic partnership

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India list in B group

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India list in B group

India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon