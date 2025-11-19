Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR likely to stay pressured amid firm dollar overseas

INR likely to stay pressured amid firm dollar overseas

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is likely to continue to stay pressured in narrow moves in opening trades on Wednesday tracking strength in dollar overseas and muted cues from global equities. Yesterday, rupee settled 2 paise lower at 88.61 against the US dollar in a range-bound trade in line with negative sentiment in equity markets. Indian shares closed lower, mirroring weak cues from global markets as investors braced for the delayed September U.S. jobs data and earnings from Nvidia. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 277.93 points, or 0.33 percent, at 84,673.02 while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 103.40 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,910.05. However, the emergence of foreign fund inflows, a mildly weak greenback and lower crude oil prices helped the Indian currency resist downward pressure.

 

Inox Wind and K.P. Energy form strategic partnership

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India list in B group

India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

Stock Alert: Infosys, TCS, HUL, NSDL, GR Infraprojects

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

