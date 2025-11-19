Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
India brought a firm message to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Moscow, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar making it clear that the country reserves the right to act against threats targeting its people. His remarks came during the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, where he called for an uncompromising global stance on terrorism and urged member states to adopt a unified, zero tolerance approach.

Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, adding a diplomatic layer to the summit that also saw him hold talks with leaders from several participating delegations. The two day event, hosted by Russia, has drawn prime ministers and senior officials from China, Pakistan, Central Asian nations, observer states and dialogue partners.

 

The discussions are centred around boosting cooperation in trade, investment, culture and humanitarian initiatives, areas that the SCO considers essential for regional stability.

The organisation, set up in 2001, counts India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan as full members. Belarus entered the bloc in July 2024, expanding its footprint. Afghanistan and Mongolia continue as observers, while dialogue partners range from Azerbaijan and Armenia to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tkiye and Sri Lanka, reflecting the groupings broadening diplomatic reach.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

