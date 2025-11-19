India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, adding a diplomatic layer to the summit that also saw him hold talks with leaders from several participating delegations. The two day event, hosted by Russia, has drawn prime ministers and senior officials from China, Pakistan, Central Asian nations, observer states and dialogue partners.
The discussions are centred around boosting cooperation in trade, investment, culture and humanitarian initiatives, areas that the SCO considers essential for regional stability.
The organisation, set up in 2001, counts India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan as full members. Belarus entered the bloc in July 2024, expanding its footprint. Afghanistan and Mongolia continue as observers, while dialogue partners range from Azerbaijan and Armenia to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tkiye and Sri Lanka, reflecting the groupings broadening diplomatic reach.
