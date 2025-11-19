Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while addressing the Indo American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, emphasised that the IndiaUS partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding across strategic and economic sectors. He said there is no cause for concern regarding the bilateral relationship and reiterated that the friendship between the two nations stands on firm pillars of democracy, diversity and a shared developmental vision.

Goyal stated that the United States views India as a trusted partner, and both countries remain committed to expanding trade and commerce. He noted that a comprehensive partnership such as the IndiaUS relationship comprises several elements that may progress at different speeds. He added that negotiations are a continuous process and India must safeguard its interests while balancing the sensitivities of farmers, fishermen, small industries and businesses.

 

He said India has moved from being among the Fragile Five to becoming one of the top five global economies in the last 1012 years. He projected that India is on track to become the worlds third-largest economy by 2027. He cited strong banking systems, low inflation, controlled fiscal deficits, growing consumer sentiment and infrastructure expansion supported by GST reforms as key contributors to Indias robust economic fundamentals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Infosys, TCS, HUL, NSDL, GR Infraprojects

Stock Alert: Infosys, TCS, HUL, NSDL, GR Infraprojects

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 127.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 127.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Polychem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Polychem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon