Inox Wind Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.34, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.86% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 17.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.34, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 10.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36386.75, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.3 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.26, down 1.16% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 37.86% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 17.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

