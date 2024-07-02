Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR back above 83.50 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
The Indian rupee weakened today as WTI crude oil prices hover at a two month high above $83 per barrel mark. INR had seen some gains after testing record lows against the US dollar but the currency has been unable to extend this winning spree further. The US dollar index is holding around 105.60 mark ahead of a slew of US data this week and positive domestic equities. Yesterday, rupee depreciated around 10 paise and added to these losses today, quoting at 83.51, down 6 paise on the day against the US dollar. A mild pick up in domestic 10 year G sec bond yields, which are back above 7% mark, could provide some support for the INR in near term amid mostly supportive cues from equities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 100 points, Nifty tops 24,150; IT stocks shine

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Lok Sabha polls marked end of communal politics in India, says Akhilesh

Bat and ball

Afghan women cricketers request ICC to set up refugee team in Australia

Carlos Alcaraz

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opens Wimbledon with straight-set win

Seat belt

UN launches road safety campaign in US, to halve number of victims by 2030

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon