Mangalore Refinery CFO Vivek Tongaonkar resigns

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) & director (Finance), Vivek Tongaonkar has resigned from his position with effect from 1 July 2024 (end of business hours).
Consequent upon my appointment as director (Finance) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), I tender my resignation from the post of CFO & as director (Finance) from the board of MRPL, mentioned Tongaonkar stating his reason for resignation.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of ONGC, is Category 1 Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The refinery has flexibility to process crudes of various API, delivering a variety of quality products. As on 31 March 2024, ONGC held 71.63% stake while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) held 16.96% stake in the company.
The company reported 40.41% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,136.84 crore despite of marginal fall in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 25,328.67 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 216.70 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

