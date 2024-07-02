Business Standard
JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Globus Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2024.
JK Paper Ltd soared 12.08% to Rs 599.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd spiked 10.16% to Rs 827. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45253 shares in the past one month.
Solar Industries India Ltd surged 7.83% to Rs 10890. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7019 shares in the past one month.
Anant Raj Ltd gained 7.80% to Rs 478. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81716 shares in the past one month.
Globus Spirits Ltd jumped 7.52% to Rs 829.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11888 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

