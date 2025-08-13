Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR flat in morning moves, dollar index softens under 98 mark

INR flat in morning moves, dollar index softens under 98 mark

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee is witnessing flat moves today as it lingers just under record low against the US dollar today. INR gained a bit in last session and currently quotes at 87.63 per US dollar, unchanged on the day. The US dollar index fell under 98 mark, sliding from one-week high after a lukewarm US inflation data. This is supporting the INR though sustained fall in local inflation is also being factored in by the market participants as a key factor now. Consumer price inflation in India slipped to 1.55% in July 2025, the lowest since June 2017, and below the Reserve Bank of Indias comfort band of 2-6%, primarily due to a contraction in food prices. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading flat around 88 mark right now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karnataka Bank Q1 PAT slides 27% to Rs 292 cr

Karnataka Bank Q1 PAT slides 27% to Rs 292 cr

Indoco Remedies gains on receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Indoco Remedies gains on receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 65% QoQ

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 65% QoQ

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Suzlon Energy slides as Q1 PAT slumps 73% QoQ to Rs 324 cr

Suzlon Energy slides as Q1 PAT slumps 73% QoQ to Rs 324 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon