INR gains following hefty correction in dollar index

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indian Rupee edged up marginally today as the US dollar slumped sharply. Dollar index broke under 103 mark and fell more than half a percent amid softening inflation pressures in the US. The Dollar index currently lingers around 102.47, almost unchanged on the day and not far from its five month low. INR gained following this while local equities saw choppy moves and currently quotes up 4 paise at 83.93 per US dollar. It hit 83.90 mark in intraday moves.