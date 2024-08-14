Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 3.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 13.39% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.124.2327.8815.371.671.411.581.311.441.27