Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 3.12 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects rose 13.39% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.124.23 -26 OPM %27.8815.37 -PBDT1.671.41 18 PBT1.581.31 21 NP1.441.27 13
