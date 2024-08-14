NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 39.23% to Rs 104.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1913.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2118.681913.794.322.98145.29105.03143.84103.78104.6275.14