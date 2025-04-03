Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR gains near 85.30 per US dollar in volatile trades

INR gains near 85.30 per US dollar in volatile trades

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indian rupee edged up in volatile trades, holding near three month high against the US dollar. The US dollar index has slipped under 103 mark to test five month low. Dollar index lost around 1% in last session and added to these losses today as equities reeled under pressure and US 10 year treasury yields fell near 4%, testing a five month low. Dollar index has lost around 2% today to quote at 101.36 right now, witnessing accelerated cuts in afternoon trades. INR gained after losing initially. It tested around 85.70 per US dollar before witnessing a robust recovery as local equities came off their lows. INR ended at 85.30 per US dollar, up 22 paise on the day.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

