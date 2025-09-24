Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered 2 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 88.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as steep tariffs and H-1B visa related issues kept the domestic unit under pressure. The domestic currency is hovering near its all-time low level on sustained foreign fund outflows amid investors' risk-aversion and trade policy uncertainty. Moreover, enhanced US tariffs on Indian goods as well as trade policy uncertainty exacerbated the rupee's depreciation. Indian shares ended lower for a fourth day running on Wednesday, with trade-related concerns, rising oil prices and continued selling by foreign investors keeping investors on edge. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 386.47 points, or 0.47 percent, to 81,715.63 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 112.60 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,056.90.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 3.09 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 3.09 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon