INR strengthens further amid dollar weakness overseas

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended gains in opening trades on Friday tracking weakness in dollar overseas. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Thursday after reports suggested that talks on a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States have picked up pace. INR opened at Rs 87.91 per dollar and hit a high of 87.75 so far during the day, near a one and half month high. Yesterday, rupee surged 21 paise to close at 87.87 against the US dollar on Thursday, buoyed by a softer American currency against major currencies and renewed risk-on sentiment among investors. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened below the 88-mark at 87.76 against the greenback, and touched an intraday high of 87.68 per dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points, or 1.04 percent, to 83,467.66, fueled by optimism over a domestic earnings' rebound and fresh foreign capital inflows. The broader NSE Nifty index soared 261.75 points, or 1.03 percent, to 25,585.30.

 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

