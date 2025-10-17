Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Whirlpool of India Ltd Spikes 3.98%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 4.1% over last one month compared to 1.25% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd rose 3.98% today to trade at Rs 1286.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.95% to quote at 60704.9. The index is down 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 3.46% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 6.15 % over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 4.1% over last one month compared to 1.25% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2801 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7634 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2450 on 22 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 899 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

