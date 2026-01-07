Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR under renewed pressure as dollar stays firm overseas

INR under renewed pressure as dollar stays firm overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee came under renewed pressure after dollar firmed back above 98 mark awaiting US data for further cues on interest rates. INR opened at Rs 90.20 per dollar and hit a low of 90.23 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered some lost ground, snapping a four-day losing streak and appreciated 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency. Weak domestic equity markets and geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela however capped sharp gains for the domestic unit. Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed the risk of fresh U.S. tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 85,063.34 despite mostly firm cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 26,178.70. Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 106 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors added strength to the market, buying shares to the extent of Rs. 1,749 crore, according to exchange provisional data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in Sep 2025 quarter, says RBI

Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in Sep 2025 quarter, says RBI

Shares of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre lists in MT group

Shares of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre lists in MT group

Welspun Corp receives export order from Americas

Welspun Corp receives export order from Americas

Unimech arm secures order of Rs 72 cr from NPCIL

Unimech arm secures order of Rs 72 cr from NPCIL

Croissance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Croissance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon