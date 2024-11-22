Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy gains as arm inks MoU with Govt of Rajasthan

Insolation Energy gains as arm inks MoU with Govt of Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Insolation Energy rallied 3.51% to Rs 4,220 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with govt of Rajasthan for Rajasthan global investment summit 2024 worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The MoU entails solar power generation (IPP), components manufacturing, EPC projects, and parks in state of Rajasthan.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 307.65% to Rs 61.27 crore on 119.83% increased in reveneue from operations to Rs 612.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 1: Bowlers put India on top at stumps; AUS 67/7

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti has the edge, some surveys predict hung Assembly

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

NGEL to invest Rs 2 trillion in Andhra for renewable energy projects

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka risks Rs 18,948 crore grants as local body polls face delays

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon