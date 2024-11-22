Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Maximus International Ltd and Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2024.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Maximus International Ltd and Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2024.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 1716.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd tumbled 5.32% to Rs 19.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67960 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd lost 5.18% to Rs 154.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15911 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 17.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 225.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61762 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi's poor air quality level linked to rise in 'walking pneumonia' cases

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

We support peaceful protest, but not 'gangs' burning houses: Manipur CM

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah, Rana strike after India fold for 150

Air India

Air India to set up aircraft maintenance training institute in Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon