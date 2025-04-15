Insolation Energy rallies as arm bags sale order worth Rs 36 crore

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Insolation Energy added 3.38% to Rs 246.05 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, secured a significant sale order worth Rs 36.01 crore from Nexgen Energies for the supply of Mono PERC solar modules.

This achievement marks a key milestone in our continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge renewable energy solutions and reinforces our strong market presence in the solar energy sector.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 61.27 crore in H1 FY25 from Rs 15.04 crore in H1 FY24. Revenue during the period under review increased to Rs 612.03 crore from Rs 278.40 crore posted in the same period last year.

 

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

