Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Advait Energy Transitions has received bid confirmation for L1 stage Successful bidder for Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and allied items for creation of Robust network for reliable power supply in 11KV feeder of Amreli Circle of PGVCL under System Improvement (SI) Scheme to be completed within 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Biocon surges on U.S. deal for Eylea copycat drug

Biocon surges on U.S. deal for Eylea copycat drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon