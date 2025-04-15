Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 240.94 points or 3.94% at 6359.33 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (up 6.7%), DLF Ltd (up 5.01%),Sobha Ltd (up 4.63%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.25%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.93%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.46%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 3.28%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.46%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.23%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1040.37 or 2.27% at 46838.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 264.37 points or 1.88% at 14290.14.

 

The Nifty 50 index was up 482.4 points or 2.11% at 23310.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1545.59 points or 2.06% at 76702.85.

On BSE,2832 shares were trading in green, 414 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Biocon surges on U.S. deal for Eylea copycat drug

Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Jubilant Agri jumps after incorporating WOS to expand agri-chemicals business

Cyient spurts on securing strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

