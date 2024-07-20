Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 107.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 86.06 croreNet profit of Integra Essentia rose 107.63% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 86.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales86.0655.00 56 OPM %2.382.33 -PBDT4.042.72 49 PBT3.241.84 76 NP2.451.18 108
