Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 107.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Integra Essentia rose 107.63% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 86.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.86.0655.002.382.334.042.723.241.842.451.18