Zydus' transdermal manufacturing site completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the group's transdermal manufacturing site located at SEZ in Ahmedabad. The inspection was conducted from 15 July to 19 July 2024.
The inspection closed with 2 observations. The Company is confident of addressing the issues raised by the USFDA within the stipulated timeline, and is committed to resolving the same at the earliest.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

