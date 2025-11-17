Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Integrated Capital Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.15 47 OPM %13.6420.00 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.02 100
