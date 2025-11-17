Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 428.00 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications declined 34.83% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 428.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 355.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales428.00355.89 20 OPM %1.458.80 -PBDT21.7331.89 -32 PBT17.8029.11 -39 NP13.2520.33 -35
