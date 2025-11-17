Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 20.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.93% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir rose 20.41% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.93% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.441.22 -64 OPM %13.6462.30 -PBDT0.880.76 16 PBT0.790.67 18 NP0.590.49 20
