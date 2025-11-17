Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 20.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 20.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 63.93% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 20.41% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.93% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.441.22 -64 OPM %13.6462.30 -PBDT0.880.76 16 PBT0.790.67 18 NP0.590.49 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets Mixed Globally: Techs Weaken, Energy Climbs, Treasuries Slide

Markets Mixed Globally: Techs Weaken, Energy Climbs, Treasuries Slide

NDA sweeps Bihar with 202 seats, Nitish Kumar prepares for fresh term

NDA sweeps Bihar with 202 seats, Nitish Kumar prepares for fresh term

Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Narayana Hrudayalaya surges after Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 258 cr

Narayana Hrudayalaya surges after Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 258 cr

Allcargo Logistics reports dismal Q2 performance

Allcargo Logistics reports dismal Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon