Intellect announces phase II go-live of its eMACH.ai DTB solution at Boubyan Bank

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena announced the successful second phase go-live of its eMACH.ai DTB solution at Boubyan Bank, one of Kuwait's leading Islamic banks and a pioneer in digital transformation

The go-live marks the introduction of transformative solutions designed to boost financial efficiency and operational agility across a wide range of industries. Powered by Intellect's first principle based eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform, these solutions leverage enterprise-grade technology to address the unique challenges of sectors such as oil and gas, telecom, fintech, real estate, manufacturing and trading services.

Manish Maakan, CEO - Intellect Wholesale Banking, commented, We are proud to partner with Boubyan Bank, a leader in innovation and customer-centric Islamic banking in Kuwait. This implementation reflects our shared vision to deliver comprehensive transaction banking services that empower corporate and SME clients while enhancing operational efficiency and Customer Experience. With this milestone, we are pleased to be associated with three of the leading banks in Kuwait, strengthening our commitment to Kuwait and the region.

 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

